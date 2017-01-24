There's at least one member of the Trump dynasty capable of uniting political foes — the US President's youngest son, Barron Trump.

The 10-year-old has been shoved by his billionaire father's political ambitions into the public eye, and has stood by his side during the campaign, inauguration, and the early days of the presidency.

And as a consequence of Trump senior's bitter and deeply divisive campaign, Barron has been the target of all sorts of cruel jokes and innuendo about his mental health. As the son of President Trump, he's seen as fair game by some liberals and Democrats, despite his young age.

A writer for the American comedy show Saturday Night Live, Kate Rich, tweeted: "Barron will be this country's first home-school shooter." She quickly deleted it and apologised, and has since been suspended from the Saturday Night Live team.

But while some anti-Trumpers have piled in on Barron, plenty were disgusted by personal attacks on a child. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump's Democrat rival Hillary Clinton and the former President Bill Clinton, who was just 12 when her father entered the White House, tweeted a call to leave Barron alone.

And plenty of others joined her in condemning what they say is the bullying of a child.

"I'd encourage everyone to leave Barron Trump out of their disdain and disgust with his father," wrote Jessicah Lahitou at Bustle. "Michelle Obama's advice is apt here: 'When they go low, we go high.' Don't let a political rage reduce you to someone who bullies a child. Go high, and leave Barron alone."