First Lady Melania was caught on camera smiling, nodding and clapping at US President Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January. But, her smile was suddenly wiped off her face when the president turned around, said something to her and then turned away.

"It's my prayer that God will bless you, your family, your administration and may He bless America," North Carolina Rev. Franklin Graham can be heard saying in the video as Trump's third wife beams with joy when he looks over his shoulder at her.

According to New York Daily News, the video was circulated on social media a day after the presidential couple's 12-year wedding anniversary. The video led to a #freeMelania hashtag appearing on social media.

Initially, when the video first started doing the rounds on social media, it was assumed that the clip might have been doctored. But, multiple reports have claimed that the video is indeed authentic as other clips from different angles also show Melania's smile turn into a sad frown when Trump turns away after saying something to her. However, from the video it cannot be made out as to what Trump said to his third wife.

"It really feels like he is holding her hostage," one Twitter user wrote. "She's probably thrilled he's going to be in DC 98% of the time! I would lol" another said.

"He said, 'stop laughing at my hair,'" one user wrote, while another said, "If you're not careful I'll deport your a**."