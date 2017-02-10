A murder enquiry has been launched after a 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed on his way home from school.

The teenage victim suffered a knife wound in the attack, which happened at 3.42pm in the Harehills area of the city.

He was taken to hospital following the incident in Leeds, West Yorkshire, but later died as a result of his injuries.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and is still in police custody.

Leading the investigation, Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"This tragic incident happened in a busy area at a busy time of day with large numbers of people going about their daily business. I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help our enquiries to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anyone running in the area to come forward. It is also possible that people may have recorded footage on their mobile phones and I would again encourage those people to come forward."

A large police cordon remains in the Harehills Lane area and forensic examinations are likely to continue over the next couple of days, Mail Online reports.

Anyone with information should ring the police on 101 regarding log 1017 of 10th or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.