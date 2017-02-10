US President Donald Trump is not planning to take the case over his travel ban to the Supreme Court.

A White House spokesperson told The Hill today (10 February) the president was not planning to appeal the block on his travel ban for people from seven majority-Muslim countries to the Supreme Court.

However, he has not given up on the ban, and will continue the legal battle to instigate it, with the contents of the original executive order on visas being discussed in a federal court in Seattle.

On hearing the news that the block on his travel ban had not been overturned following a hearing at the 9th court of appeals, Trump tweeted: ""SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

Trump has been very outspoken with his opinion on the judges who blocked his travel ban, writing on social media: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned."

