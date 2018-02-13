Leeds United are reportedly willing to reignite their pursuit of Carpi forward Jerry Mbakogu in the summer transfer window ahead of making a decision over the future of loanee Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

The Whites were linked with Mbakogu in January but did not press on with a deal for the 25-year-old, who has been a key figure for Carpi as they attempt to secure promotion to Serie A.

Antonio Calabro's side did not wish to part with the £3.5m-rated Nigerian midway through a campaign which could see them clinch an immediate return to the Italian top-flight, but the Daily Mail report that Leeds will test the Biancorossi's resolve in the summer.

Leeds signed young forward Tyler Roberts in January to give their attack more depth, though a decision is still to be taken on Lasogga who is currently on a season-long loan from Hamburg.

The 26-year-old has spoken glowingly about life in west Yorkshire [Bild, via Leeds Live] but his departure would relieve the club's wage bill which has swelled to breaking point according to owner Andrea Radrizzani.

But following a run of three goals in his last four games fans have started a #SignLasogga campaign on social media, such is his popularity around Elland Road.

Leeds' interest in Mbakogu raises the prospect of Lasogga leaving at the end of the season, and a deal to bring the 25-year-old to Yorkshire could be made easier if he manages to obtain a dual Italian passport, which would negate the need to apply for a work permit.

Mbakogu has plundered a modest six goals in 19 matches for Carpi this season, but Leeds scouts were impressed with what they saw from the former Palermo loanee when they watched him net the winner in his side's 2-1 win over Spezia last month, according to The Express.

The Nigerian may well replace Lasogga for Paul Heckingbottom's side next season, but the former Barnsley boss will hope the latter can fire his beleaguered side to within touching distance of the play-offs when they play host to promotion chasers Bristol City on Sunday (18 February).