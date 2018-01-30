Leeds United reportedly sent representatives to run the rule over Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu last weekend as they scour the market for fresh attacking impetus.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, relayed by Sport Witness, Whites officials were impressed by what the saw from the 25-year-old as he scored in Carpi's 2-1 win over Spezia on Saturday (27 January).

Thomas Christiansen's side are still searching for a truly adequate replacement for Chris Wood, who left for Burnley in the summer. But according to Leeds Live, they are prepared to wait until the end of the season in order to bring Mbakogu to Elland Road, though discussions between the Championship and Serie B outfits have already taken place.

Another potential deal for the summer is one for on-loan centre-back Matty Pennington, who has impressed Christiansen during his time at Leeds despite struggling to carve out a regular place in the Dane's starting line-up since arriving from Everton.

Pennington has made just 12 appearances for Leeds so far this season, five of them starts. The 23-year-old's chances of establishing himself under Christiansen were harmed significantly by an ankle problem that kept him out for the best part of two months.

But the Whites are hopeful of thrashing out an agreement with Everton when his loan runs out in May, and Christiansen was keen to stress the versatile defender's importance to his first-team set-up as he looks to keep his side's play-off chances alive against Hull City on Tuesday.

"This is again something that Victor and the club has to speak about but of course I have always spoken well about Pennington," Christiansen said, per Leeds Live.

"Not only the performances that he has done but also on the human side, how professional he is in the training, even when he is not in the first XI, how hard he works for the team and this is a very important player for the squad."