Barcelona are reportedly considering renewing their efforts in signing Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez ahead of the coming summer transfer window. Spanish publication Sport claims that Liverpool and Juventus have also expressed interest in the Algerian international but the winger would favour a move to Camp Nou.

Mahrez, 26, was already heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and Arsenal during the last summer transfer window after being named the Premier League Player of The Year in the 2015-2016 campaign.

The Catalans were then looking for a versatile forward to serve as a back-up for the MSN trident formed by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

The Leicester City star then added fuel to the speculations after being pictured wearing a Barcelona shirt while in an interview with MOTD Magazine admitted his childhood dream was to play at Camp Nou.

"I used to dream of playing in the Nou Camp when I was younger, so it'd be amazing, if we finish in the top four and play there [at Barcelona] in the Champions League next season," the Leicester City star then said.

However, Mahrez eventually signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions while Barcelona turned their attentions to former Valencia striker Paco Alcacer.

Sport claims that Leicester refused to negotiate Mahrez's departure at any price last season but suggests that this summer the situation will be different – and the player could be available for between €35m (£30.2m, $37.3m) and €40m.

Mahrez, according to the report, believes that now is time to take the step forward to a bigger club and he "would love" to join Barcelona.

The Catalans have reportedly already made contact with the player but Sport adds that they face competition from Liverpool and Juventus.

Sport suggests that Liverpool and the Serie A giants could tempt Leicester with better offers but Mahrez would rather a move to Barcelona.