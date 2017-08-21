Leicester City players have urged Riyad Mahrez to ignore the lure of the transfer window and remain at the King Power Stadium this season after producing a "Maradona moment" over the weekend.

The Algerian, who was named PFA Player of the Year in 2016 as Leicester secured a maiden Premier League title, has been linked with a move away from the Midlands throughout the summer after handing in a transfer request amid interest from Arsenal and Roma.

However, with less than two weeks to go before the transfer window shuts, the 26-year-old could end up remaining at the King Power Stadium unless a club is ready to meet Leicester's £50m valuation.

Serie A giants Roma have submitted three offers for the Algerian this summer, the largest thought to be in the region of £32m, but have seen their bids regularly rebuffed and earlier this month the club's sporting director Monchi admitted they were unlikely to increase their offer.

Foxes' right-back Danny Simpson told the Leicester Mercury that the former Premier League champions were desperate for the Algerian to remain in blue until the end of the season at least.

"He's still a Leicester player and you still want him to perform and show why the lads want him here," said Simpson.

"There's a few weeks to go and, hopefully, he stays with us and does that for the rest of the season."

While Mahrez's future remains up in the air, his present sees him as an integral part of Craig Shakespeare's plans and the Algerian was at his best over the weekend, providing both assists as Leicester swept Brighton aside 2-0.

"We know what he can do," Simpson added.

"As soon as the whistle went you knew he was up for it. When he's like that he's unstoppable.

"He was unlucky in the second half, he had a little Maradona moment, and got his assists.

"I'm pretty sure everyone will say the same, you want your best players at the club. He's a top player and enjoyed his Champions League football and if he stays we'll be very happy."

Despite angling for a move, Mahrez has started both of Leicester's Premier League games so far this season, earning praise from team-mates for his approach.

"He is a really grounded lad," said Leicester midfielder Matty James.

"He remembers exactly where he has come from. The club took him [from French second division club Le Havre] and he has done a lot for this club, so they don't want to ruin that relationship."

James added that Mahrez had been "fantastic" in pre-season and echoed Simpson's thoughts, insisting the players wanted the Algerian to stay at the club.

"Riyad has been very respectful. He might have his own ambitions but, ultimately, he is a Leicester player," he explained.

"You have to let the hierarchy take care of it. For the players, if he goes, he goes. If he stays, he stays. All the lads want him here."