Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has confirmed Jeffrey Schupp can leave the club in the January transfer window when the right offer comes in.

Schlupp, 24, has been limited to just eight appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions this season, with Crystal Palace now keen to offer him an exit route. Sky Sports claim Sam Allardyce's side made an opening bid of £9.5m (€10.9m) for the winger on Monday, a bid that was rejected by the Foxes.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Leicester's clash with league leaders Chelsea, Ranieri was quizzed on the wantaway winger, stressing the right the offer must come in for any move to happen.

"I spoke with him, he spoke to the club – he is not happy," Ranieri said, the Leicester Mercury report. "I said if he wants to go he can go, the money is important."

Schlupp was relentlessly pursued by West Brom during the summer transfer window but Leicester rejected three bids for the Ghana international. Having failed to make the club's match day squad in their last six league matches, a move seems likely to beckon this month.

Elsewhere, Ranieri could hand a Premier League debut to his first January signing Wilfred Ndidi against Chelsea on Saturday against the Premier League leaders after the 20-year-old midfielder impressed in his first appearance for the club against Everton in the FA Cup third-round clash on Saturday.

"I think Ndidi may play. I wanted this kind of performance [like against Everton] and he'll get better the more he plays."

Jamie Vardy meanwhile missed the win at Goodison Park along with Andy King due to illness but having trained this week, both will be in contention to return to the first-team.