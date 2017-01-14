Leicester City take on Chelsea in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on 14 January, Saturday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT. Live coverage is on Bt Sport 1. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Leicester registered a 2-1 victory over Everton in their last fixture that saw the Premier League champions eliminate the Merseyside club out of the FA Cup. Romelu Lukaku gave his side a lead in the 63rd minute. However, Ahmed Musa equalized three minutes later and then scored the winner in the 71st minute to help his side progress in the competition.

In the last league clash, the Foxes settled for a goalless draw against Middlesbrough. Claudio Ranieri saw his side fail to live up to last season's form, which saw them lift the title last May. However, their form at home has been impressive this term.

So far, Leicester lost only two matches at the King Power Stadium in the league, which came against West Bromwich Albion and Everton. The Italian manager will be looking for another victory when he takes on his former club on Saturday.

Chelsea enter this fixture after registering a 4-1 victory over Peterborough United which was in the third round of the FA Cup. In the last league tie, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Dele Alli's double header was sufficient for the north London club to seal three points against the Blues at White Hart Lane. It also saw them end their 13-match winning streak in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be without their star striker Diego Costa after the Brazil-born Spain international did not train with his teammates for the last three days following a row with the fitness coach. He has not travelled with the squad to face Leicester.

What managers say

Claudio Ranieri: "I am a sporting man, I want the best to win the title but of course if I have to give the title away, why not to Chelsea? We made something last season and all the world spoke about the fairy tale of Leicester. Last season something was strange, this year it is normal, Chelsea is in the first position. Chelsea started not so well but after very few matches Conte understood the team, the players and has now made a very good start of the season. They lost against Tottenham, the first match after a while – an amazing achievement," Ranieri told the Mirror.

Antonio Conte: "The Leicester game is very important for us to restart to win. Leicester are the champions from last season, they have a lot of good players with good quality, they have impressed me. I consider them a really good team with good players, strong players, players with talent and technique, a good mix. They have a great manager," Conte was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Leicester City: 4

Draw: 27/10

Chelsea: 4/5

Team News

Leicester City

Possible XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Mendy, Amartey, Albrighton, Mahrez; Musa, Vardy.

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Hazard, Willian.