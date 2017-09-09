Live Eden Hazard available to make his Chelsea return after ankle injury.

Deadline day signings Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater expected to be in the squad but England international may have to wait for debut.

Robert Huth and Vicente Iborra ruled out of clash at the King Power Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho unlikely to be ready in time.

Now 14:42 Wayne Rooney starts for Everton this afternoon despite Ronald Koeman's warning he will face disciplinary action after his recent drink driving charge. He joins Sandro Ramirez up front with Morgan Schneiderlin back in the starting XI after serving his one match ban. ðŸ“‹ | Today's #EFC side to face @SpursOfficial...#EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/s85cYdI0dI — Everton (@Everton) September 9, 2017 Davinson Sanchez makes his full Tottenham debut this afternoon in what looks like a back three for Tottenham alongside Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Serge Aurier is on the bench with Kieran Trippier starting ahead of him. Deadline day signing Fernando Llorente has surprisingly made the bench having recovered from a broken arm suffered in the summer. #THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/M4yAGS2h16 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 9, 2017

4 min 14:38 Just the one change to Craig Shakespeare's side this afternoon with Islam Slimani in for Shinji Okazaki. Kelechi Iheanacho starts on the bench but there is no space in the squad for new arrival Aleksandar Dragovic. Today's starting XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Fuchs, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Mahrez, Slimani, Vardy. #LeiChe pic.twitter.com/joUb1NvN1V — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 9, 2017

24 min 14:18 Eden Hazard played for Belgium during the international break but Antonio Conte has decided to delay his return to club football. The forward starts on the bench this afternoon with his manager possibly thinking ahead with matches against Arsenal and Manchester City looming this month. Conte has made just one change to the side that beat Everton last time out with Tiemoue Bakayoko in for Willian. Victor Moses retains his place at right-wing back with Davide Zappacosta on the bench, alongside fellow deadline day arrival Danny Drinkwater. Here's how the Blues line up today... #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/vL2R52MIfu — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 9, 2017

49 min 13:52 Antonio Conte on the possibility of Drinkwater facing his former club "We are working with him, and we are trying to get him in the best physical condition. He is a good buy for us, he is working very well and this week he improved his physical condition a lot. He is in the squad for the Leicester game but I don't know when he will be ready to play."

53 min 13:49 Team news: Chelsea Danny Drinkwater is available to take on his former club this afternoon but he might be more likely to start on the bench. The England midfielder missed Leicester's opening three matches of the season due to a thigh problem, although Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare revealed prior to their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on 26 August that the 27-year-old had returned to training.

57 min 13:45 Team news: Chelsea Conte suggested on Friday deadline day signing Davide Zappacosta is "ready" to make his debut against Leicester. "Davide Zappacosta played against Israel for the national team which shows he is in good physical condition," Conte said. "He worked with me at the national team, he knows my style of football and my ideas very well, and for this reason it is more simple for him to adapt himself to our style."

1 hr 13:41 Antonio Conte on Eden Hazard's fitness "Eden is available, he is in the squad for the game. He is improving a lot. He worked very hard to be ready. Now I can count on him, but for sure I have to decide the right moment and the right minutes for him. When there is a bad injury and surgery, it's normal to pay attention to the recovery."

1 hr 13:38 Team news: Chelsea Eden Hazard played his first football of the season for Belgium during the international break but reports suggest Antonio Conte may opt not to rush the forward back this afternoon. Hazard underwent ankle surgery in the summer and with huge fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City looming this month, his manager may opt for a cautious approach in reintroducing him to the team.

1 hr 13:34 Team news: Leicester City Kelechi Iheanacho has only seen 10 minutes of playing time since his arrival from Manchester City amid his struggles with an ankle injury but did join up with Nigeria during the international break, getting on the score sheet against Cameroon in the process.

Craig Shakespeare is wary of rushing the striker back, however, suggesting on Friday he may not start this afternoon. "Kelechi went away with Nigeria," said Shakespeare. "He didn't play as much as he hoped, but he has trained with us the last couple of days. He is short on minutes and we'll have to see where that one goes."

1 hr 13:31 Team news: Leicester City Robert Huth (ankle) and Vicente Iborra (groin) are unavailable for the Foxes this afternoon but captain Wes Morgan is available to start. There could also be a debut for Aleksander Dragovic, a deadline day signing on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.