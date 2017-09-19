Live Leicester City vs Liverpool Leicester City set to play host to Liverpool in Carabao Cup third round tie.

Foxes dismantled Sheffield United 4-1 in previous round of the competition.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp preparing to ring the changes at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has a number of injury concerns including Jamie Vardy and Matty James.

A host of other Carabao Cup clashes taking place this evening, including Tottenham vs Barnsley.

2 min 18:33 Liverpool's defence has become an unwelcome talking point over the last week or so, but Klopp's backline did receive somewhat of a boost in recent days. Nathaniel Clyne has been making good progress on his road to recovery, and Klopp was happy with the "big step" the former Crystal Palace right-back has made. He also touched upon Adam Lallana, who is not doing any outside work at this moment in time. "Clyney had the third or fourth run outside yesterday, not the highest intensity but a big step and he coped well so far with this," Klopp was quoted on Liverpool's official site. "Adam is close to going outside and running. For the next step, I'll give you another update in the next press conference!"

13 min 18:22 As expected, Jurgen Klopp is set to make wholesale changes to the side that drew with Burnley on Saturday. The German may revamp his entire his starting line-up, and he has already let slip a few changes: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Marko Grujic and Danny Ward are all set to start against Leicester, who could ring the changes, too. Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare may be without star striker Jamie Vardy, who is suffering from a groin problem, while Matty James is also out with an Achilles problem.