- Leicester City set to play host to Liverpool in Carabao Cup third round tie.
- Foxes dismantled Sheffield United 4-1 in previous round of the competition.
- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp preparing to ring the changes at the King Power Stadium.
- Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has a number of injury concerns including Jamie Vardy and Matty James.
- A host of other Carabao Cup clashes taking place this evening, including Tottenham vs Barnsley.
TEAM NEWS
Liverpool: Ward, Flanagan, Gomez, Klavan, Robertson, Henderson, Grujic, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coutinho, Solanke.
Liverpool's defence has become an unwelcome talking point over the last week or so, but Klopp's backline did receive somewhat of a boost in recent days.
Nathaniel Clyne has been making good progress on his road to recovery, and Klopp was happy with the "big step" the former Crystal Palace right-back has made. He also touched upon Adam Lallana, who is not doing any outside work at this moment in time.
"Clyney had the third or fourth run outside yesterday, not the highest intensity but a big step and he coped well so far with this," Klopp was quoted on Liverpool's official site.
"Adam is close to going outside and running. For the next step, I'll give you another update in the next press conference!"
As expected, Jurgen Klopp is set to make wholesale changes to the side that drew with Burnley on Saturday.
The German may revamp his entire his starting line-up, and he has already let slip a few changes: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Marko Grujic and Danny Ward are all set to start against Leicester, who could ring the changes, too.
Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare may be without star striker Jamie Vardy, who is suffering from a groin problem, while Matty James is also out with an Achilles problem.
Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Leicester City vs Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp's side will look to get back to winning ways after a rather solemn week, and the former Borussia Dortmund boss is set to ring the changes to the side that slumped to a draw with Burnley.
Marko Grujic and Danny Ward are both set to come in, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to be handed his first start for his new club after making a few substitute appearances.
On the other hand, hosts Leicester could be without Jamie Vardy, who has a groin problem, but Craig Shakespeare may see fit to shake up his side after their draw against Huddersfield Town.
The Foxes boss rung the changes during the last round and reaped the rewards as they dismantled Sheffield United 4-1, but with a higher calibre of opponent strolling into the King Power, Shakespeare may have to play some of his big guns if he has any hope of progressing to the next round.
Stick with IB Times UK for the latest team news and reaction to all the happenings in the Midlands.