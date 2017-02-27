Liverpool will travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on Monday (27 February). They are currently without a manager after Claudio Ranieri was sacked just eight months after winning a historic Premier League title with the Foxes.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT. Live coverage will be available on Sky Sports 1 and 1 HD. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Leicester City are in turmoil and are staring at a possible threat of being relegated from the Premier League, which will again see them create history albeit for the wrong reasons for the second consecutive season. They created history by winning the Premier League last season, but can create it again if they become the first reigning champions to be relegated during their title defence.

The Foxes are currently in the 18th place, one point below safety, and will be hoping to turn around their woeful league form when they welcome Liverpool on Monday night. Claudio Ranieri, who created history just eight months back, has been unceremoniously dismissed – a decision that has not gone down well with the football community – and Craig Shakespeare has been installed as the caretaker manager.

Leicester are winless in 2017 in the Premier League having lost five of their last six games. Their last win came on the final day of 2016 when they beat West Ham United. Shakespeare will be keen to turn their fortunes around, but the mood surrounding the club will not help matters as a confident Liverpool arrive at the King Power Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side are very much in the hunt for a place in the top four and will count themselves still alive in the title race. The Reds are currently in the fifth place, but just four points separate second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea, and Liverpool.

The Merseyside club were among the title challengers in the first-half of the season, but a woeful run of form since the start of the New Year saw them drop behind their rivals. Klopp' team picked up their first league win of 2017 against Tottenham on 11 February and will look to continue their momentum when they take on manager-less Leicester.

Daniel Sturridge and Dejan Lovren are doubts for the game against the Foxes. Ragnar Klavan or Lucas Leiva are likely to take the Croatia international's place at centre-back alongside Joel Matip. Liverpool have had a 16-day break between games, which saw them travel to Spain for a warm weather training camp. This is likely to be an added advantage when they take on the soon-to-be-deposed champions.

What Managers Say

Jurgen Klopp: "Probably the [Leicester] players have to show a few things and they [will] want to. It is obvious to not let them. You saw the Champions League game [against Sevilla in midweek] and the reaction after they scored: it was like two different games before and after they scored.

"Maybe they can keep this and then we have to make it not too easy for them to bring it on the pitch or to not let their confidence grow. If we play our best, we will be difficult to play against whoever," via BBC Sport.

Craig Shakespeare: "In terms of getting teams prepared, I'd like to think my man-management style can do that. There are enough games there and this squad are good enough to get themselves out of this - that will be the message.

"Momentum is a big word in football. We had that last year. What I would say is they've trained well over the last few weeks especially. We've refocused ourselves," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Liverpool Win: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Leicester City Win: 24/5

Team News

Leicester City:

Possible XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Ndidi, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Okazaki, Slimani; Vardy

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Lallana, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho