Leicester City expect Riyad Mahrez to return to the club after the international break, following a chaotic transfer deadline day which saw him attempt to force a move away from the club but failing to do so.

On Thursday (31 August), the 26-year-old opted not to board a plane to Zambia, where Algeria are scheduled to play a World Cup qualifier on Saturday (2 September), after he was released from international duty to travel to Europe to complete his move.

Despite his best efforts, however, Mahrez will remain at the King Power Stadium at least until January and, according to Sky Sports, Leicester expect him to return to training after the international break and manager Craig Shakespeare considers him part of his plans.

The Algeria international, who was named PFA Player of the Year in 2016 as Leicester secured a maiden Premier League title, handed in a transfer request at the end of last season amid interest from Arsenal and Roma and was at the centre of transfer speculation throughout the summer.

When the duo cooled their interest, Mahrez was linked with Serie A side Inter Milan, while Manchester United emerged as potential suitors on Wednesday, with Jose Mourinho determined to add the wide player he has coveted throughout the summer.

However, as transfer deadline day approached, different reports suggested Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur emerged as front-runners in the race for the Algerian.

On Thursday, French publication L'Equipe reported Mahrez was in Paris where he would "wait for his situation to settle" after conducting thorough discussions with the three clubs. Later in the day, Qatar-based broadcaster beIN SPORTS claimed Mahrez was close to move to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea had a £45m offer accepted.

However, Sky Sports said on Friday that Leicester had indeed not been received any bids for the players since Roma put forward a £32m offer earlier this summer, which was some way short of the Foxes' £50m valuation.

The Algerian previously lamented the price-tag, suggesting it ran the risk of discouraging potential suitors.

"I know Roma came in, but nothing was accepted so there is little I can do," he was quoted as saying by the Mirror early in August.

"They are a great club who I would like to talk to but I can't until Leicester accept a deal. Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have."

As it turns out, Mahrez's fears appear to have been justified as the Algerian, who has started the first three Premier League games of the season, failed to engineer a move to another club.

While the winger remained in the Midlands, Danny Drinkwater completed late move to Stamford Bridge, as he joined the defending champions on a five-year deal for £35m.

The Blues had pursued the England international for a number of weeks and attempted to force through a move a few days ago by submitting a transfer request at Leicester, who only gave him permission to undergo a medical with the Blues just a couple of hours before the 11pm deadline.