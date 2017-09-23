"I am sick of goals like this to be honest. Unbelievable. You cannot play football like this"

Jurgen Klopp struggled to contain his fury on Tuesday night as yet another frustrating combination of profligate attacking and wretched defending saw his dominant but typically vulnerable side crumble to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Leicester in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are back in the East Midlands this afternoon, looking to quickly atone for that midweek disappointment and collect a first win in four matches across all competitions.

The Reds have lost just two of their last 10 Premier League matches against today's opponents, although another defeat would make it four in succession at the King Power Stadium. They have not lost three top-flight away matches in a row against Leicester since all the way back in 1931.

