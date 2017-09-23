17.30 BST - Leicester vs Liverpool
- Two sides lock horns for the second time in four days at the King Power Stadium
- Goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani secured a 2-0 victory for the hosts in a Carabao Cup third-round clash on Tuesday evening
- The Foxes, who have won just two of their last 10 Premier League matches against Liverpool, are looking to record a third successive home top-flight victory over today's opponents for the first time in 86 years
- Leicester have won one and lost five of their last eight league fixtures
- Profligate Liverpool have not triumphed in any of their previous four matches across all competitions but have only tasted defeat once in seven away games
"I am sick of goals like this to be honest. Unbelievable. You cannot play football like this"
Jurgen Klopp struggled to contain his fury on Tuesday night as yet another frustrating combination of profligate attacking and wretched defending saw his dominant but typically vulnerable side crumble to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Leicester in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool are back in the East Midlands this afternoon, looking to quickly atone for that midweek disappointment and collect a first win in four matches across all competitions.
The Reds have lost just two of their last 10 Premier League matches against today's opponents, although another defeat would make it four in succession at the King Power Stadium. They have not lost three top-flight away matches in a row against Leicester since all the way back in 1931.
