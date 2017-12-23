Live Jamie Vardy puts Leicester ahead.

Juan Mata levels six minutes before the break.

Leicester won one of the last 17 meetings with Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho's side beaten by Bristol City in the Carabao Cup in mid-week.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez return for the Foxes.

United aim to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

3 min 20:24 Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez embrace as Leicester celebrate the opening goal.

5 min 20:21 Paul Pogba tries one from the half-way line and while it has the distance it is off target. United have become a tad desperate since the goal.

10 min 20:16 Paul Pogba tries to get United back in the game but his effort balloons over the bar. Jose Mourinho unmoved on the touchline.

14 min 20:12 GOAL! Leicester 1-0 Manchester United (Jamie Vardy) The Foxes' dynamic duo combine to put the home side ahead. Ndidi clears Leicester's lines and Mahrez beats Smalling to the ball in the edge of he box. Vardy is scampering forward in support and with Lindelof and Jones labouring Mahrez puts the ball on a plate and the England striker converts. Fine goal.

17 min 20:09 United yet to discover that finishing touch yet and Leicester look semi-comfortable at the back. Anthony Martial cuts inside onto his favoured right-foot, but Morgan gets himself in the way and Schmeichel saves.

30 min 19:56 Paul Pogba takes the ball on and drives one goalwards which is kept out well by Schmeichel. United seem to have shaken off the cobwebs from mid-week.

35 min 19:51 First glimpse of Jamie Vardy as he scampers in behind and he crosses in towards Gray but Jones clears the danger. Decent start to this game.

36 min 19:50 Kasper Schmeichel turns away Jesse Lingard's effort. He combined with Lukaku and steadies himself before his right-footed shot is turned over the bar.

38 min 19:48 Paul Pogba goes down after leaping for a high ball. The France midfield is the United captain tonight and he seems ok to continue.

39 min 19:47 Fast start from the visitors and Chris Smalling directs a header over the bar from a Mata cross.

41 min 19:46 Under way at the King Power. Will it be Leicester or Manchester United to bounce back?

44 min 19:42 Teams coming out of the tunnel at the King Power Stadium. The clappers are out in force tonight.

49 min 19:37 United may have made several changes from the loss at Bristol City but will there be a hangover from the Carabao Cup loss? Jose Mourinho did what he could to deflect any blame from his side, claiming the Championship outfit were "lucky" after his side twice hit the woodwork and missed several other opportunities.

1 hr 19:21 Leicester had won five league games in a row before that run ended courtesy of a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. They push Man City all the way in mid-week in the Carabao Cup, only going down on penalties after a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, so they should be a test for a Manchester United side who have been lukewarm of late.

1 hr 19:19 A draw for Chelsea earlier and dropped points for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool means United can strengthen their place in second and keep the pressure on leaders City [for what it is worth], if they can win tonight. But that would need them to get over the events of Wednesday night.

1 hr 19:03 More from Jose Mourinho on his tactics this evening: Darmian is injured. We don't have too many more options and Victor has experience to play in the position at the highest level, so it's not new for him.

1 hr 19:01 The King Power Stadium looks a real picture before kick-off. They're done Christmas well.

1 hr 18:54 Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw both on the bench for Manchester United. Mini victories, given the campaigns they've had thus far. Or a way of enhancing their value?