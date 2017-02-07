LG will reportedly begin selling its premium G6 smartphone on 9 March in its homeland South Korea.

Consumers in the US might have to wait for a month more to get the handset as the carrier networks in the country are expected to sell the device starting 9 April.

The latest disclosure has been made by Venture Beat, which claims to have reviewed the planning material pertaining to the release timeframe. The report further claims that the G6 lags behind its main rival Samsung's Galaxy S8 and its sibling S8 Plus in terms of specifications and functionality.

The LG G6's display is expected to have a ratio of 18:9. While Samsung's handset might sport 5.8in and 6.2in AMOLED displays of curved variety, LG might use a 5.7in flat LCD screen.

Another key element is the processor. The G6 is expected to use Snapdragon 821, older than the Snapdragon 835, which is likely to power the S8. Samsung is said to be the first mobile manufacturer to lay its hand on the new Snapdragon 835 chip, and it would be available in adequate numbers only after Samsung launches the S8, which is rumoured in April. The G6 might be priced competitively enough with the S8, which might not come before 21 April.

LG has sent out invites for a media event on 26 February, a day before the 2017 MWC event begins. The G6 is highly likely at the event.