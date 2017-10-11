Liam Payne has revealed that one of the hardest parts of touring the globe is leaving his family behind.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the former one Direction singer said that although he is missing partner Cheryl and their son Bear incredibly, he knows it would be selfish to ask them to join him on tour.

"He's going to stay with his mum until we really figure out what we're doing," he told the magazine while in New York for the iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball Kick-Off.

Payne, 24, has spent much of 2017 flying back and forth to the US working on solo material.

"It's going to be difficult," he said of his long-distance romance." It's hard being away, but time differences with babies and stuff — it's really hard on them. I don't want to drag him around the world for, you know, just for my sanity. We'll do it when the time's right."

In the weeks following Bear's birth on 22 March, the couple were fiercely private about their new life as parents but it appears Payne is now more comfortable talking about fatherhood. He continued his sharing streak by telling the publication that Bear could soon be bilingual.

"They have toys that play Spanish. He was bouncing around, it was counting in Spanish. I was learning Spanish myself," Payne explained.

Although Cheryl has been left with the baby, she won't be sitting idle. The former Girls Aloud member is preparing to make a return to X Factor - the show where she met Payne. She will join Simon Cowell in France for the 'judge's houses' segment of the competition.

Meanwhile, she has been making sure to show her man her full support. The former girls Aloud singer recently shared a screenshot of a press release for Payne's debut single Strip That Down along with: "#proud, Savage" to show her pride.