Former England captain Michael Vaughan has issued a warning to Ben Stokes that he needs to change his lifestyle or it could lead to his downfall.

The England all-rounder was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning (25 September) for his alleged involvement in a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol.

Stokes was released without any charges after being held overnight by the police, however, Vaughan says the 26-year-old needs to heed the multiple warnings that he has been given about his lifestyle.

"Ben Stokes can't say he was not warned," Vaughan wrote in his Daily Telegraph column. "I have been privy to private conversations about him recently and he has been given strong warnings about his lifestyle."

"People have said to him there is only one person who can ruin your career and that is you. Nobody else."

As a result of the incident, Stokes will be omitted from the England squad for their remaining two One Day International matches against West Indies.

While he was still named in England's Ashes squad, Vaughan adds that the Durham man must be careful off the field if he wants to become a cricket superstar.

"He has the talent, plays all three formats relatively easily, and has the world at his feet," he added.

"In time we could be describing him as a cricketing genius. But he has to understand that if he wants to be a superstar, and go over to India, earn huge IPL contracts and keep them, he has to be careful off the field. I am not saying be teetotal or not have a flutter at the casino.

"He needs a way to let off steam and live a life. But on the field he is a streetwise cricketer. He understands the game. He gets cricket. But he is not streetwise off the pitch and that could be his downfall. I am hoping this is his lesson."

England play West Indies in their fourth ODI at the Oval on Wednesday (27 September).