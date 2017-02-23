In this week's A-list insider: Chris Brown hit with a restraining order, Kate Middleton's beauty secret revealed, and Katy Perry takes aim at Donald Trump and Theresa May at the Brits.

Chris Brown legal woes

Chris Brown's former girlfriend Karrueche Tran has filed a restraining order against the singer after claiming that she feared for her life after he allegedly told some people he was going to kill her.

According to her sworn statement obtained by TMZ, Tran alleged that Brown told her his issues were fuelled by jealousy.

In addition to these allegations, Tran also says that Brown was physically abusive to her during the on-off five-year relationship.

As part of the restraining order, he must surrender any firearms in his possession until his 19 March court date.

Katy Perry at the Brits

Meanwhile, Katy Perry brought the house down in more ways than one with her performance at the Brit Awards 2017.

The pop superstar made sure that her time on the stage at London's O2 was a political spectacle by throwing some shade at US President Donald Trump.

As she belted out her new single Chained to the Rhythm she was joined by two ghoulish giant skeletons dressed like Donald Trump and Theresa May at their first White House meeting last month.

Fans may recall that she recently revealed that she felt "depressed" after Trump won the US presidential election back in November and writing the track helped her deal with it.

Kate Middleton beauty secret revealed?

And finally, ever wondered how Kate Middleton always so good? Well, the secret to her glowing complexion may have finally been revealed.

According to Michelle Obama's make-up artist Carl Ray, the Duchess of Cambridge uses a product called Biotulin often dubbed the "organic botox". This anti-ageing treatment is used like a simple moisturiser as it can be rubbed into the skin and freezes the muscles under the skin.

The company also claims Madonna and Queen Letizia of Spain are also big fans of the skin serum, which Kim Kardashian owns the rights to in the US.