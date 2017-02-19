We are almost ready to get underway here. Here is another look at those numbers.

Given Manchester City's Champions League commitments, an FA Cup replay wasn't really in Pep Guardiola's plans. Saturday's draw at Huddersfield means there is one however, with the game at the Etihad pencilled on for Tuesday 28 February. Quarter-final matches are to be played on the weekend of 11 and 12 of March.

The final whistle has just gone at Ewood Park, Manchester United have booked their place in tonight's draw. After falling behind to a goal from Danny Graham, goals from Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have seen them through after a real battle with the Championship strugglers.

Lincoln City made history this weekend and have become the first non-league side in 103 years crash the FA Cup quarter-final party. Their name is in the hat for tonight's draw alongside Premier League leaders Chelsea with 10 names waiting to learn what awaits them in the next round.

Manchester City aren't there yet; Huddersfield Town earned a replay at the Etihad Stadium after a goalless draw between the two on Saturday. Arsenal also face a tricky test at Sutton United on Monday with Paul Doswell's side looking to join their non-league brethren in the final eight with an upset that eclipse Saturday's spectacle at Turf Moor.

The draw itself is coming up shortly; here are the numbers to look out for.

1. Lincoln

2. Tottenham

3. Blackburn or Manchester United

4. Sutton United or Arsenal

5. Middlesbrough

6. Chelsea

7. Huddersfield or Manchester City

8. Millwall