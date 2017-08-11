Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has "nothing to say" over the subject of Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho's future and insists the "bigger issue" is the Brazilian's back injury which has made him unavailable for the Reds' Premier League season opener against Watford on Saturday (12 August).

Coutinho, 25, is believed to have designs on a move to the Camp Nou but Liverpool have no interest in parting with their coveted playmaker with the start of their new campaign just one day away.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group released a short but forthright statement on Friday (11 August) confirming that they will not entertain any further offers from Barcelona or indeed any club for Coutinho.

Klopp, who has stated similar throughout pre-season, insists he has nothing more to say regarding Coutinho and refused to reveal the subject of his recent discussions with the Brazil international, though the Liverpool boss did confirm that the former Inter Milan starlet will miss his side's trip to Watford and is also a doubt for their Champions League play-off round first leg against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Asked if Coutinho could play against Watford, Klopp said in his press conference: "No, he has back problems and has not been in training since last Friday. He is not available and is also a doubt for Tuesday unfortunately."

On the subject of his discussions with the attacker, Klopp added: "I don't think I ever spoke about anything that I discussed with players did I? I turned 50 in the summer so maybe I forget, but there is nothing to say about this [Coutinho's future]."

"I can't keep players happy, that's how life is. They won't be happy just because I told them to be happy. Phil is not available for us, that's the bigger issue for me. The other issue is between me and all the boys, not just Phil."

Liverpool have been embroiled in a number of transfer sagas over the summer. Along with Barcelona's pursuit of Coutinho, Klopp's side have involved themselves in drawn-out chases for Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig's Naby Keita.

Neither have proved successful so far, but Klopp is not prepared to look at other candidates and is prepared to go into the new campaign with what he already has at his disposal if he can't bring in his preferred targets.

"If we bring in players it's because I like and want them," Klopp added. "I'm not sure if that's the right answer but that's how I see it. The players we bring in are our Plan A, not Plan B or Plan C.

"I could go in a season with this squad, that's no problem. We'll see what happens on the 31st [August]."