Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested playmaker Philippe Coutinho will play some part against Sevilla on Wednesday (13 September) and believes he was right to exclude the Brazilian from the side that lost 5-0 to Manchester City on Saturday.

Coutinho's desire to leave Anfield for Barcelona was detailed to the nth degree during the summer transfer window, but the former Inter Milan starlet's wish was not granted and he will remain a part of Klopp's squad until January at the earliest.

Coutinho missed Liverpool's start to the season with a back problem but managed to appear for Brazil during the international break. Despite his apparent return to fitness, Klopp decided to keep him out of the side against Manchester City and does not think the 25-year-old's presence would have had any bearing on the 5-0 scoreline at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm not sure it's that easy, but if it is then that's cool," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "We need only bring Phil in and then everything will be good again! With Phil (playing), we haven't created more chances against City in the past. Yes, we've scored more often. If you want to blame me for the decision (not to play Coutinho) then no problem.

"We've scored a lot of goals already this season, and the players on the pitch have played the kind of passes Phil can play."

Coutinho did not feature against Pep Guardiola's men on the weekend, but Klopp intimated that he will feature in Liverpool's Champions League group stage with Sevilla, who downed the Reds in 2016 Europa League final.

Klopp cited Coutinho's lack of training and involvement with Brazil as the reasons why he saw fit to rest him against City but is primed to call on the playmaker for the first time this season against the Andalusians, who will be looking to capitalise on the Reds' Manchester malaise.

"It was a decision made with the season in mind, he came back from a long flight, after two substitute appearances and three weeks without training," Klopp added.

"We play on Wednesday, we play on Saturday, we play, play, play, play, play. I will have the situation all the time now over the next three or four weeks.

"We thought it best to give him three or four days proper training and then he'll be available for us, which is very good news."