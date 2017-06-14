Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Mido thinks it is just a "matter of time" before Liverpool confirm the signing of Roma attacker Mohamed Salah, but is worried that the 24-year-old Egyptian may struggle to cope with the demands of the Premier League.

The Reds hierarchy have been trying to thrash out a deal for a couple of weeks now and seem to be edging closer to an agreement with the Giallorossi, who are holding out for £40m ($51.1m).

Salah has told the Serie A outfit that he wishes to move to Anfield, but Mido, now the manager of Egyptian side Wadi Degla, is fearful that his compatriot may fail to get to grips with the intense speed of the English top-flight.

"Salah will definitely move to Liverpool," Mido told Kingfut, as relayed by The Independent. "It's just a matter of time. Liverpool's style of play suits Salah perfectly and Klopp's style suits him.

"I'm not concerned about the competition Salah will face in Liverpool, but I just fear he might not be able to cope with the higher tempo of playing in the Premier League."

Salah has already had a taste of Premier League football with Chelsea, but his stint at Stamford Bridge was both unsuccessful and short-lived. Spells at Fiorentina and Roma have helped rejuvenate his career - he managed to score 15 goals and provide 11 assists in Serie A last season as La Maggica ran Juventus close for the title - and Liverpool are prepared to give him another crack of the whip in England, despite Mido's concerns.

Salah is not the only attacker currently on Klopp's radar. Southampton playmaker Dusan Tadic could take the well-trodden path from Hampshire to Merseyside, while RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is also being monitored.

The young German forward scored 21 times in the Bundesliga last term and helped guide Leipzig to the Champions League for the first time in their rather short history.