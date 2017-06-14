Liverpool have agreed a deal with Derby County for the transfer of Andre Wisdom, who will become the Reds' first departure of the summer.

The 24-year-old defender, who joined Liverpool in 2008 from Bradford and made his first-team debut in 2012 has agreed a permanent move away from Anfield after making 22 first-team appearances in all competitions.

Wisdom spent the last four seasons on loan with Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and most recently with Red Bull Salzburg respectively. The versatile defender made 25 appearances for the Austrian club last season and returned to Anfield a double winner after picking up the league and cup titles.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool and Derby have agreed on a fee of around £4.5m ($5.7m) for the defender. The Championship outfit will pay the Reds an initial fee of around £2m with the remaining to be paid based on Wisdom's performances and achievements.

The Rams' new manager Gary Rowett is said to be pushing for the move and Wisdom knows the club well owing to his season-long loan spell during the 2013/14 campaign. The Reds defender will be Jurgen Klopp's first casualty this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking to also offload Allan Rodriguez de Souza, but only on a temporary basis in a bid to get the midfielder regular first-team football as he is still not eligible for a work permit in England. The Brazilian Under-20 international spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin and the Merseyside club are hoping the Bundesliga outfit will sanction a second season-long loan.

The Liverpool Echo reports that there are a number of other clubs across Europe who are interested in signing Allan on loan. The 20-year-old has also spent time with SJK in Finland and Sint-Truidense in Belgium since joining the Reds from Internacional in 2015, but Klopp's side will assess the amount of playing that will be afforded to him before deciding his next destination.