Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell believes that Jurgen Klopp manages to convince players to join Liverpool amid competition from other financial powerhouses like Manchester United and Manchester City by offering them the choice of play at a more family oriented club.

The Reds obviously cannot match the financial clout of the Manchester clubs but Klopp can offer them more game time compared to their rivals, which could prove to be the decisive factor for a player when he has to make a choice over his next destination.

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho in January to Barcelona for a massive profit and after spending £75m ($104m) of that sale on Virgil van Dijk, Klopp intends to rebuild his squad further in the summer. United and City in the meantime have vast finances at their disposal which means they can outmatch their rivals when it comes to transfers.

Van Dijk decided to join Liverpool amid advances from Chelsea and City, something that will come as a major boost for the Reds as they look forward to next summer. Sidwell believes that Klopp would be a major factor in transfer negotiations when they are faced against the other members in the top six and his influence could have a telling say in final negotiations.

"You've got the top six and Liverpool are in a different category with the financial packages," Sidwell told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Express. "Klopp is competing against Man Utd and Man City where he can't offer the same money.

"What he can offer is that sense of 'come and join this family club'. Not just that, because Liverpool are massive. There's a chance of them playing more game time at Liverpool and the way he interacts with players, they love that."

Meanwhile, the Reds will have to make do without Georginio Wijnaldum and Ben Woodburn for the visit of Newcastle United on Saturday (3 March) but Klopp is confident James Milner and Jordan Henderson will be fit to feature against Rafael Benitez's side.

Midfielder Wijnaldum and talented young attacker Woodburn have been struck down through illness this week as Liverpool look to establish their position in the top four.