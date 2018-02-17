Former Liverpool forward Karl-Heinz Riedle believes that the Reds have the attack to challenge for the Champions League and the domestic title next year, with the league having all but decided in the current campaign. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane form a potent front three which can put any team under pressure.

Liverpool are having an impressive season thanks largely to summer signing Salah, who has been in stunning goal-scoring form. They returned to European action against Porto, thrashing them 5-0 in Portugal, all but securing their place in the quarter-finals.

The limelight was hogged by Mane, who scored a hat-trick in what was a relatively easy outing for Liverpool. Salah made it 2-0 showing incredible skill to finish from close range and notch his 30th goal of an incredible debut season on Merseyside.

The Egyptian Player of the Year for 2017 has been in brilliant form throughout the campaign, scoring goals for fun as the Reds rose rapidly in the Premier League table, giving themselves a viable chance of securing their position in the top four this season.

Their form has led the Liverpool fans to back Jurgen Klopp's philosophy, who has been able to get the players to perform at the level he expects of them. Should their upsurge under Klopp continue, they have been backed to end their trophy drought with the league title or the Champions league trophy soon.

"It is unbelievable the kind of quality Liverpool have in attack," Reidle told Goal. "Salah is a sensational player who nobody thought would play the way he's playing at Liverpool right now.

"[Roberto] Firmino and [Sadio] Mane are also great players. There is so much potential in Liverpool's squad. I think Jurgen Klopp is doing a great job at Liverpool and the fans seem to love him.

"He fits perfectly at the club. The team is playing great football this year even though the championship is already decided. But for the future the Premier League and Champions league should definitely be targets for the club and Klopp."