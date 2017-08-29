Liverpool have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer.

Guinea international Keita, 22, will move to Anfield on 1 July, 2018 after the Reds activated his £48m ($62m) release clause.

He becomes the most expensive signing in Liverpool's history, surpassing the £35m the Merseyside club paid Newcastle for Andy Carroll in 2011.

The transfer is delayed by a season as the release clause in Keita's contract only comes into force next summer, while the Reds will also pay a premium on top of the release clause to secure his signing in advance.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had pursued the Guinea international throughout the summer, having identified him as a key target to strengthen his midfield.

"I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly," Keita told Liverpool's official website.

"My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

"Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance."

Keita, who has been likened to Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, scored eight league goals for RB Leipzig last season to help the club qualify for the Champions League in their first season in the Bundesliga.

He underwent a medical and agreed personal terms at Liverpool's Melwood base this week and is believed to have signed a five-year contract.

The Reds are also pursuing late deals for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk as they look to build on an impressive start to the season.