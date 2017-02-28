Liverpool have appointed Peter Moore as their new CEO as of this summer, the club have confirmed. Moore, a life-long Liverpool fan, will leave his role as chief competition officer at video game giant Electronic Arts [EA] to take up the role at Anfield in June, working directly under the club's owners Fenway Sports Group.

The 62-year-old has previously had senior roles with Reebok, Sega and Microsoft, before becoming head of EA's sports division. EA has issued a statement congratulating Moore on his own "dream move" to the club he supports.

"Passion is essential for all of us at Electronic Arts," wrote EA CEO Andrew Wilson. "It's what gets us up in the morning and drives us to do extraordinary things. And if you've ever met Peter Moore, you know that he quite literally wears his passion for Liverpool FC on his sleeve. So it's with great excitement that we congratulate Peter on following his dream to become the next CEO of his beloved Liverpool Football Club.

Moore's current position at EA sees him run the company's growing e-sports division. Liverpool's announcement followed their 3-1 defeat to Leicester City on Monday (27 February).

Moore's appointment is the latest as part of a restructuring at the club ahead of the departure of current CEO Ian Ayre. Ayre announced in March last year his decision leave the club at the end of the current season, despite efforts from club owner John W Henry for him to reconsider. Ayre will take on the role as general manager at German club TSV 1860 Munich.

Last November, the club appointed 37-year-old Michael Edwards as their new sporting director. The newly created role sees him lead "the club's overall football development, including player identification, acquisitions, sales and retention," working alongside Jurgen Klopp to assemble the first-team, development squad and academy sides.