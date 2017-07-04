Liverpool have confirmed their defender Andre Wisdom has completed a permanent switch to Derby County on 3 July.

The Mersyside club and the Championship outfit had agreed a fee for the transfer of the player earlier in June. Wisdom, who spent the 2013/14 season on loan with the Rams, has signed a four-year deal at Pride Park Stadium.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read: "Andre Wisdom has joined Derby County after completing his permanent transfer from Liverpool today. A deal was agreed between the Reds and the Championship side last month for the 24-year-old to make the move – a return to the Rams following his loan spell in 2013-14."

Wisdom came up through the ranks of the Reds' youth system, before making his way into the first team in 2012. However, failure to secure a place in the starting lineup saw him spend time away on loan at Derby, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg in the last four seasons.

Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned the sale of the 24-year-old, who has 21 senior appearances to his name with the Anfield outfit. He can play in the heart of the back four and has impressed while playing in the right-back position.

He enjoyed his best playing days when he was at Derby and has expressed his desire to replicate that form for his new club in the 2017/18 season.

"It's good to be back – I can remember my time here before like it was yesterday. I loved it at Derby so it is good to sign. It helps that I have been here before so I am familiar with some of the players and staff, as well how the club works, so it made the decision easy," Wisdom told Derby's official website.

"To be honest, Derby does feel like home. When I was here before we had a great season and we were unlucky at the end not to go up, but aside from the Play-Off Final everything clicked and we all enjoyed it.

"I feel that I played the best season of my professional career here before. Even after I left Derby and went elsewhere, I don't think I was playing the kind of football that I was during that loan spell. It's good to be back and I hope I can replicate what I did before this time around."