RB Leipzig have reiterated that Naby Keita is not for sale at any price this summer – despite suggestions Liverpool are ready to shatter their transfer record in order to bring him to Anfield.

Liverpool are gearing up for their return to the Champions League next season having already spent £36.8m to bring Mohamed Salah to the club, with Dominic Solanke also joining the ranks from Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to make further additions with Keita understood to be the club's next priority. The Guinea international was pivotal to Leipzig's first ever season in the Bundesliga last term, helping his side finish as runners up behind champions Bayern Munich and qualify for Europe's premier competition at the first time of asking.

Leipzig's rise has inevitably resulted in the likes of Keita and Sweden winger Emil Forsberg being linked elsewhere, despite chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff recently declaring that it would be "irresponsible" to sanction the sales of any top performers before a maiden foray into the Champions League next season.

Those comments have not to daunted Liverpool however with The Times now reporting they are ready to test Leipzig's resolve with a club record £70m bid for the sought-after midfielder.

Germany's Sport Buzzer claim however there has been no official offer for the midfielder, with the club's sporting director Ralf Rangnick insisting the player is "unsellable."

Despite Leipzig's determination to hold onto their prized asset, one former Liverpool player believes Keita is very keen on a move to Merseyside and has already informed the German club of his decision to move on.

Titi Camara, who spent the 1999-00 season at Anfield, believes his countryman now has his heart set on the move, writing on Twitter: "From what I'm led to believe Naby has his heart set on LFC move. Leipzig have been informed of his intent and are looking for replacement."