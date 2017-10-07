Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson is ready to play through injury in Scotland's final World Cup qualifying match against Slovenia on Sunday (8 October) in the hope of helping his country secure a play-off place.

The Scots kept their hopes of qualifying for next summer's showpiece event in Russia alive with a last gasp win over Slovakia on Thursday and the Reds left-back is not willing to sit out of the game despite injuring his wrist.

Robertson admitted that he initially thought he had suffered a fracture as he lost feeling in his wrist following the fall, but his fears were allayed by the doctor, who confirmed that it was not a major injury. He is set to wear a brace or strap his wrist up and make himself available for selection when they travel to Ljubljana to take on Slovenia in their final World Cup qualifying clash.

"I will be okay. I will put a wrist protector on or I will just strap it up, but I should be alright for Sunday," Robertson said, as quoted by the Express.

"I landed on my arm and then I couldn't really feel anything so I was worried a bone might be broken, but the doc seems quite happy with things and he doesn't think there is anything broken," the Liverpool defender added.

Jurgen Klopp is certainly not going to be impressed with the defender risking further injury especially since Liverpool will be going into one of the busiest parts of the campaign following the international break.

The Merseyside club face arch rivals Manchester United in a Saturday (14 October) lunchtime clash after the international break and the manager will be keen to have his players fit ahead of the game. Robertson, who joined from Hull City this summer, has played in just two Premier League games thus far with Alberto Moreno preferred by the manager, but he will be needed in the event of an injury to the Spaniard.