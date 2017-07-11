Joe Gomez is hoping to resume playing regular first-team football during the upcoming season although it remains to be seen if that will be at Liverpool or elsewhere amid confirmed interest from Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion.

The versatile young defender has endured a torrid time with injuries since arriving at Anfield from Charlton Athletic for £3.5m ($4.5m) two summers ago, with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and a case of achilles tendinopathy meaning that he had to wait until January to feature for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

Gomez made his first senior outing for 15 months in an FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle in January and featured again in the subsequent replay before also starting in a shock fourth-round defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Those were the 20-year-old's only appearances of the season and he is understandably now eager to increase his opportunities - whether it be at Anfield or elsewhere - in a bid to get a previously fledgling career back on track.

"The main thing is getting regular football," he told Liverpool's official website. "I just want to get back to enjoying my football and playing consistently. I think that's something I've missed over the last couple of seasons with the injury, but now it's all in front of me. I just have to put in the work and be prepared to do it."

With Gomez already some way down Liverpool's defensive pecking order and Klopp seemingly seeking further upgrades in that area, a loan move could certainly aid his chances of playing more regularly next term.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has been open in his pursuit of Gomez, with the newly-promoted Seagulls making contact with Liverpool last month. Australian goalkeeper Matthew Ryan and Swiss midfielder Pascal Gross have both arrived at the Amex Stadium over recent weeks.

"We've registered our interest but he's not our player," Hughton told The Argus. "It will be up to Liverpool. I'd like to think we are very much in the running."

The Sun suggested in May that Bournemouth were interested in a potential £10m permanent deal for Gomez that would include a sell-back option, while a reunion with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic has also been loosely mooted. Huddersfield Town were mentioned in connection with a January swoop for the centre-back.