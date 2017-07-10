Jurgen Klopp expects Danny Ward to challenge Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius and stake a claim for Liverpool's number one jersey in 2017-18, another sign that the 24-year-old will remain at Anfield beyond the summer rather than being dispatched for on another loan stint.

Having previously been farmed out for respective spells with Morecambe and Aberdeen, Ward massively enhanced his reputation last term during an impressive campaign at Huddersfield Town.

Performing under Klopp's former Borussia Dortmund protege David Wagner, the Welsh international made 46 appearances and saved two penalties as the Terriers defeated both Sheffield Wednesday and Reading in shootouts to end their 35-year exile from the top-flight of English football.

Ward returned to Liverpool in June and claimed that Huddersfield would forever hold a "special place in his heart". The goodbye message hinted that Klopp's pledge to bring the 24-year-old back to Merseyside on a full-time basis was indeed accurate despite suggestions that he could seek to sign Manchester City outcast Joe Hart.

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has stressed the need for three talented custodians to cover for any injuries or suspensions and said it was "always the plan" for Ward to play elsewhere for a couple of years in order to improve his skills.

With veteran Austrian Alex Manninger having now retired following the expiration of his one-year contract, Ward will have an opportunity to prove his worth ahead of the new Premier League season. Mignolet is currently established as Klopp's first-choice goalkeeper after regaining top spot from error-prone summer signing Karius in December, although it appears that could well be subject to change with the manager refusing to commit to any established pecking order moving forward.

"That's very comfortable for the manager, three really good goalkeepers," Klopp told Liverpool's official website. "It is like it is and nothing is decided, they can all show how good they are. I don't want to bring doubt so that they start doubting. They are at a fantastic club and a fantastic football club needs fantastic goalkeepers. We had a really good goalkeeping season.

"Yes, it was a little bit difficult for Loris but I'm sure he had his part in the development of Simon, who played a really good season. And Danny played a fantastic season at Huddersfield with a big success at the end. We have three goalkeepers and they can all show what they are able to do, and then we will see who will start."