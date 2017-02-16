Dejan Lovren has failed to recover from the knee injury that saw him miss Liverpool's last two games and as a result has been omitted from the squad that travelled to La Manga for a four-day warm weather training camp.

The Reds' exit from the FA Cup and lack of European football ensures that their next outing will be on 27 February when they travel to the King Power Stadium to take on reigning champions Leicester City. Jurgen Klopp is using this enforced break to take his squad to Spain for a training camp, which is expected to be intense as they gear up for the remainder of the season.

Lovren suffered a knee injury prior to their game against Hull City and has been left behind at their Melwood training base to continue his rehabilitation. Apart from the Croatia international, the quartet of Adam Bogdan, Danny Ings, Ovie Ejaria and Marko Grujic have also been left behind to continue their treatment with the club's medical staff.

The Merseyside club will begin their training session on Thursday (16 February) and are expected to return to England on Sunday. The German coach has planned double training sessions while also including team building exercises during their stay at the seaside spit in the region of Murcia.

Liverpool have dropped out of the title race following a poor run of form since the start of 2017 and are currently in fifth place in the league — 11 points behind leaders Chelsea. They picked up their first Premier League win of the year over Tottenham Hotspur on 11 February, and the manager is keen to build on that confidence during the break and ensure they return with the same mindset.

The 27-man squad for the training camp includes all the fit players from the first-team and a selection of youngsters, who have impressed for the reserve side and brief appearances with the senior squad.

Full squad for the La Manga training camp: Jordan Henderson, Sheyi Ojo, James Milner, Sadio Mane, Kevin Stewart, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Manninger, Adam Lallana, Ragnar Klavan, Divock Origi, Conor Masterson, Simon Mignolet, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alberto Moreno, Nathaniel Clyne, Harry Wilson, Emre Can, Connor Randall, Joe Gomez, Lucas Leiva, Yan Dhanda, Ben Woodburn, Loris Karius, Roberto Firmino.