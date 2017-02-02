Liverpool held talks with Manchester City about signing Joe Hart on deadline day, but could face competition from Chelsea for the England international's signature in the summer. Hart is currently plying his trade for Torino, but while his loan deal with Sinisa Mihaijlovic's side was never realistically going to be cut at the halfway point it is far from likely that his time in Turin will extend to a second season.

Hart was quickly shown the door by Pep Guardiola in the summer and was replaced by Claudio Bravo, who has not exactly hit the ground running at the Etihad Stadium. A Tuttosport report, relaid by The Mirror, claims that the former Shrewsbury Town youth graduate will not be short of options when he returns to England in the summer.

Chelsea are the favourites to sign the 29-year-old and are believed to have had discussions with the player's representatives, while their London rivals West Ham United are also plotting a summer move, according to Sky Sports. Asmir Begovic was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window and is keen to see more first-team football, while Thibaut Courtois is constantly linked with a switch to Real Madrid.

West Ham have a goalkeeping dilemma facing them, too; Adrian, who started off the season as Slaven Bilic's first-choice between the sticks this season, has been dropped for Darren Randolph and could leave the club at the end of the season, with his contract up in the summer.

Liverpool have suffered their fair share of problems in goal this season as well, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both failing to impress. The Reds were linked with Hart before he joined Torino in the summer but Jurgen Klopp put faith in Mignolet and young German Karius, who had signed from Mainz just weeks before.