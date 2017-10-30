RB Leipzig insist Bayern Munich are not interested in signing their striker Timo Werner, giving Jurgen Klopp hope of luring the Germany international to Liverpool.

Werner's rise in Germany has seen him emerge as a transfer target for Europe's elite – with Real Madrid considering a move for the striker next summer. The 21-year-old has been frequently linked with a move to Merseyside however and recently named Liverpool among the clubs he would consider joining.

Werner's 21 Bundesliga goals saw Leipzig finish second behind champions Bayern in last season's Bundesliga campaign with the two sides meeting for the second time in four days on Saturday. After a DBF Cup defeat on penalties mid-week, Lepzig again came up short at the Allianz Arena over the weekend in a league match, sunk by goals from James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski.

Prior to that match, Bayern president Uli Hoeness and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge rolled out the red carpet for their Leipzig counterparts, inviting Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff and the rest of the club's hierarchy to dinner.

While plenty of matters were discussed, Mintzlaff left that meeting with the impression that Bayern will not pursue his club's prized striker.

"We had a pleasant lunch and dinner with Bayern, with Mr Rummenigge and Mr Hoeness. We talked about everything. But we did not talk about Timo Werner. Therefore there is no enquiry or offer," Mintzlaff told Sport1.

"If there were, we would be relaxed and would point to the contract and the happiness of the player. He has developed splendidly with us and taken the next steps. Therefore there is no reason for the player to say 'I was Germany's best striker last season now I have to look for the next step.

He can make it with us, he is now playing in the Champions League. There we must have him and we will not let him go."

Liverpool have already done business with Leipzig this year having struck an agreement to sign midfielder Naby Keita with the player set to arrive on Merseyside next summer.

Werner meanwhile is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2020 but is not ruling out a move to England or Spain.

"Until now, everything has gone well with Leipzig, I don't think about what could happen in one, two or three years, but of course I want to play for a big club at some point," Werner told Sport Bild.

"In Spain there are a maximum of three clubs with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. In England there is a bit more, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Bayern is also a big club, but for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with."