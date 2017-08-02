Liverpool were handed a major injury scare after Daniel Sturridge limped off with a suspected thigh injury after scoring the Reds' third goal in their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's men recorded a resounding win over the Bundesliga champions at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night (1 August) to set up a final against Atletico Madrid, who saw off Napoli in the other semi-final.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring before Mohamed Salah added a second to ensure Liverpool went into the break 2-0 up. Sturridge came on as a second-half substitute and added the third in the 83rd minute. The England international, who has struggled with multiple injury problems in the last two seasons, had to immediately be substituted after he looked to have pulled a thigh muscle when he scored the goal.

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign against Watford on 12 August before playing their first Champions League qualifier game on 15 August, and Klopp is hoping that it is only a minor knock.

"I can't say [the extent] but he hurt his thigh," Klopp said after the win over Carlo Ancelotti's side, as quoted by the Guardian.

"He has prepared really well and I just hope it's only a small injury and he can play again soon. His goal was really great and he had another chance before that. You could see how fast he is. It is a shame and I just hope it is nothing serious," the German coach added.

Sturridge was immediate in his response and allayed fears of a major injury after admitting that he is 'feeling great'. He believes the minor knock is a result of fatigue following days of intense training sessions during Liverpool's ongoing pre-season tour.

Klopp has praised the striker's physical condition going into the new season and it will be a major setback if he was to miss the start of the campaign. The striker will be hoping to play a part in the Audi Cup final when the Reds take on Diego Simeone's side.

"It just a little bit of tension kicking off," Sturridge said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "I've done a lot of running and a lot of work. We train on the morning of the games. I think it's just a bit of fatigue to be honest. I'll be okay."

"I'm feeling great, I've put in a lot of work, I trained a lot in the summer in LA. I haven't missed many sessions here, they're looking after me, we have done triple sessions and things like that.

"I've trained nearly every session. I'm feeling the best I've felt for a little while and I'm looking forward to the season and hopefully we can have some success," the England international added.