Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson remains doubtful for the Reds' Premier League clash against Burnleyon 12 March. He is struggling with a heel problem since the turn of the year and last featured in his side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 11 February.

The English midfielder has missed the Merseyside club's last two matches – the 3-1 defeat to Leicester City and his side's 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield. According to the Liverpool Echo, the 26-year-old is hoping to be fit to face the Clarets when they visit Anfield.

Henderson is still facing discomfort in his foot and that forced him to miss the training session on Wednesday (8 March). Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful his skipper to be fit to face Burnley, who had handed the Reds their first defeat of the campaign.

The former Sunderland midfielder's absence has seen the German manager field Emre Can in the holding midfield position. Should the England international fail to make himself available for his side's upcoming clash, Klopp is likely to continue with his compatriot in that position.

Henderson is not the only player to miss the full training session on Wednesday. Daniel Sturridge was another absentee on Wednesday and the Daily Mail reported that the England international striker is also doubtful to face Burnley.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea man had a virus which forced him to miss Liverpool's trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. He had damaged his hip last week and that saw him sit out of Arsenal's visit to Anfield.

Sturridge's absence is unlikely to make an impact as Klopp has fielded Roberto Firmino to lead his side's attack. Additionally, he has the option of calling Divock Origi off the bench if the need arises.