Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is fast becoming a crucial part of the furniture at Anfield and has started to fill the considerable void left by Steven Gerrard, according to former Reds stalwart Dietmar Hamann.

Wijnaldium joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer for around £25m (€28.7m) and his influence has gradually grown during his time on Merseyside. Hamann, who enjoyed a seven-year spell with the Reds, believes the Netherlands international 'brings a lot' to the team and possesses many admirable qualities.

"I like him a lot. He showed at Newcastle that he's a goalscoring midfielder and I think he brings a lot more to the team," Hamann told Liverpool's official website.

"He's got a lot of energy, he can win a ball, I think he's got very good vision, he's a good passer of the ball. So I think his all-round game is very good, and obviously the goals [are] the icing on the cake."

Wijnaldum has scored five goals and provided four assists for Jurgen Klopp's men this season. Liverpool have been lacking a classical midfielder who can chip in with goals since Gerrard left in 2015, but Hamann thinks the 26-year-old is filling the boots of the Anfield legend and has scope to improve under the affable German boss.

"Since Gerrard left, we lacked goals sometimes from midfield," the former Liverpool stalwart added. "The more players scoring goals, the more it takes pressure off the front three - they can't always do it on their own. For the short time he's been here, I think he's been a brilliant buy and I think he'll only get better."

Wijnaldum will hope he can continue to make a positive impact for Liverpool when they travel to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Klopp's men could leapfrog Pep Guardiola's side if they emerge victorious at the weekend and will be buoyed by their recent record against the Citizens; the Reds have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides.