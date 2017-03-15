Liverpool legend John Barnes has urged out-of-favour striker Daniel Sturridge to stay at Anfield and fight for his Reds future.

Sturridge, 27, has been restricted to just 14 league appearances for Liverpool this season due to injuries and illness, scoring two goals.

He last started a game for the Reds in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland on 2 January, with Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all ahead of the England international in the pecking order.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier this month that Liverpool will listen to offers for Sturridge at the end of the season and will value the striker at around £30m. French club Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the 27-year-old.

"Well, I would like to think that he should stick around," Barnes was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"How is he going to move? First of all, someone has to make an offer for him, someone has to sign him and pay his salary.

"Daniel Sturridge is a fantastic player. What I would like to see is a fit and motivated Daniel Sturridge, and in those circumstances, of course I would like to see him stay."

Sturridge has scored 59 goals in 113 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Chelsea in 2013.

The Mirror claimed PSG would prefer to sign Sturridge on loan in the summer and offer him a permanent deal if he regains his fitness and form.

Premier League side West Ham are also reported to be interested in the player as a replacement for Andy Carroll.

Sturridge denied he was an injury-prone player in an interview with Sky Sports in January.

"Last season I played a lot, finished the top scorer in all competitions. Last season, regardless of the number of games I played, I still would do my best on the pitch, that is what's important," he said.

"I've played on many injuries before; knocks, tears, everything. It's about pushing yourself to your limits for the club and I feel I've done that."