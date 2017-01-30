Liverpool are not pursuing a deal for Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes and are unlikely to make any other signings before the transfer window shuts, according to reports.

The Reds were reported to preparing a £26.5m ($33.3m) bid to sign the Argentine midfielder before the 31 January deadline, but the Liverpool Echo says that the player is not a target for the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp will also not be making a move for Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

The Reds' recent poor run of results had led to speculation that the club might try to bring in new players on deadline day, with Klopp signalling his frustration at the lack of signings during an interview last week.

"I understand it is absolutely normal for people ask whether we should have brought players in," he was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"It is not that we don't want to bring players in – we do. The situation is yes, on the one side it is pretty simple, but on the other hand it is pretty difficult.

"The thing is, the players we want because we think they help us, the clubs don't sell. It is not about money in this situation, it is the [January] transfer window.

"Clubs are saying, 'No we have half a year to go. We cannot find another player like this. We prefer to take money in the summer than a few pounds more in [January]'."

Liverpool have endured a disastrous month since beating Manchester City in the Premier League on New Year's Eve, winning only one of eight games since then.

The Merseyside giants were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Southampton last week and suffered a shock FA Cup fourth-round exit at the hands of Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers on 28 January.

The Reds have lost their last three matches at Anfield – the club's worst run of home form in more than four years.