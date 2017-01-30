Liverpool will be handed a massive boost ahead of their game against Chelsea with Sadio Mane expected to return to the squad following Senegal's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old missed a crucial penalty during the shootout against Cameroon which saw his country miss out on a place in the semi-finals of the Afcon Cup. The game ended on Saturday and the Reds have wasted no time to make arrangements to fly him back to England as soon as possible.

According to Daily Mail, the Fenway Sports Group has ensured the availability of a private jet to bring him back to Anfield in time for their clash against the Premier League leaders on Tuesday (31 January). Mane is expected to at least make the bench when Antonio Conte's team visit, which will be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have struggled in the Senegal international's absence and have managed just one win in all competitions since his departure for the Afcon Cup. They have lost three home games on the trot and the German coach will be keen to arrest their slide sooner rather than later. Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi have failed to impress during Mane's absence and his presence will be key going forward for the Reds.

The Merseyside club have slipped down on the Premier League table from second to fourth, and have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, the latter against Championship outfit Wolves on Saturday (28 January). Liverpool play Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester City and Arsenal in their next four games and Klopp will be keen to get back to winning ways if they want to play a part in this season's title race.