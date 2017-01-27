Liverpoolare weighing up a move for Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims the Reds have sent scouts to monitor Denmark international Durmisi, who has a buy-out clause of £17m ($21m) after signing from Brondby last summer.

The 23-year-old has started 12 La Liga games for Betis this season and is contracted to the Spanish side until 2021.

The report comes days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that he was happy with his options at left-back.

James Milner is German coach's first choice at left-back – despite the former Aston Villa man not being a natural in that position – with Alberto Moreno as his deputy.

"What I can say is that I didn't think for a second until now about another left-back," Klopp was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo on 20 January.

"We are always looking for players but in this moment we have two left-backs – Milly is one and Alberto Moreno the other.

"If you wanted to see a positive at Plymouth it was at left-back because Alberto was good. He made no mistakes and that was with no rhythm coming into the game.

"Our situation is this position is really comfortable. Milly is still able to play other positions. He can play in the half space, can play offensive winger and No 8 – that's good.

"Left full-back is a position where you can never have enough. If you're looking for one, you won't find one. If you're not looking sometimes you get one or two opportunities to have one but it is about having the right one. It's not at the top of our list of things."

Moreno started this season as Liverpool's first-choice left-back but struggled defensively in the 4-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 14 August and was dropped by Klopp for the following league match against Burnley.

The defender came under intense criticism for his defensive horror show in last season's Europa League final defeat against Sevilla in May.