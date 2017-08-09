Liverpool are primed to reject a loan offer from Hannover for young attacker Ben Woodburn as they are reluctant to let the teenager go abroad at such an early stage in his development.

Woodburn managed force his way into Jurgen Klopp's thinking last season and made nine appearances in all competitions as he fought for a place in the first-team squad. The Wales youth international is very highly regarded by the Anfield hierarchy, though he is likely to find game-time hard to come by again this season due to the attacking options Klopp has at his disposal.

A loan may be in the best interests of Woodburn and Liverpool as they look to further his development, but the Reds are not willing to send their coveted starlet to Hannover for a season as they believe they would find it difficult to remain fully aware of the changes in his progress, according to the Daily Mail.

Hannover are also interested in another Liverpool attacking prodigy, Ryan Kent, but their pursuit of the 19-year-old is also likely to be unsuccessful. A number of Championship sides have also expressed an interest in signing Kent, whose immediate is yet to be decided.

Teenage playmaker Yan Dhanda is also a target for clubs in the second tier of English football, but Liverpool do not want to send the England youth international out on loan until his contract situation is resolved.

The aforementioned trio seem set to remain at Anfield for the coming season, while full-back Alberto Moreno may have saved his Liverpool career after impressing during pre-season.

The Spaniard was expected to leave Merseyside this summer after falling out of favour under Klopp, but the German recently hinted that Moreno's future lies with Liverpool. Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla claimed that Sevilla enquired about signing their former defender on a season-long loan, but Liverpool were only interested in offloading him permanently.

Moreno is also courting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, but Klopp seemingly ruled the possibility of Moreno leaving altogether last week: "It's not that we decide on our own, it's also about other clubs. This pre-season has brought us new players. Alberto Moreno is 100% back which is really nice after a difficult year."