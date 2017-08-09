Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirm has revealed that the Istanbul outfit have made a €10m (£9.01m, $11.72m) loan offer for Borussia Dortmund starlet and reported Inter Milan and Liverpool target Emre Mor.

The 20-year-old joined just Dortmund last summer for around £5m but only managed to start five Bundesliga matches under former boss Thomas Tuchel, who was replaced by Peter Bosz at the end of last season.

Liverpool were interested in taking Mor on a season-long loan according to German outlet Bild, relayed by the Mirror, but Dortmund are keen to part with the Turk permanently. There has been no shortage of sides interested in signing the talented attacker with Celta Vigo, Wolfsburg and Fenerbahce all expressing their interest. But it seems that Italian giants Inter Milan are closing in on Mor's signature amid reports that the former Nordsjaellan star has undergone a medical with the Nerrazurri.

Inter may be close to tying up a deal for the former Denmark youth international, but Fenerbahce president Yildrim is still hoping that Mor will opt for a spell at the Şükrü Saracoğlu stadium. Yildrim revealed that Fener submitted a loan offer worth €10m for the Copenhagen-born attacker on Monday (7 August) but have yet to receive a response from Dortmund.

"We know that Inter also want him so we will see what happens.""We made an offer for Emre Mor on Monday," Yildirim told NTV Spor, relayed by Turkish Football. "We offered a €2 million loan fee in addition to an €8 million buyout clause. Dortmund have not yet responded to our offer."

Liverpool have already bolstered their attacking options in the form of Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke this summer and seem to be currently prioritising reinforcements for other positions.

Their need for a versatile forward may heighten between now and the end of the transfer window with speculation surrounding the future of Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho, who wants to move to the Nou Camp, but Liverpool have no interest in parting with the Brazilian playmaker so close to the start of the Premier League season.