Liverpool and Arsenal are set for a transfer battle in signing Brazilian star Luan this summer. He is currently playing as a forward for his native club Gremio and his impressive skills for the club has seen him attract interest from the Premier League.

According to the Sun, the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp sent a scout to watch the 24-year-old in action against Godoy Cruz. He scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 22 appearances so far.

It was believed that Luan was closing in on completing a move to Spartak Moscow. However, the attacker's move to Russia has stalled and that has given an opportunity for the Merseyside club and the Gunners in securing his services.

The Premier League clubs have already been issued a warning by Gremio that potential suitors must act quickly, if they are keen on completing Luan's transfer. The Brazilian outfit owns 70 percent of the player's right, while the three other partners have a 10 percent share each.

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan has admitted that Luan's potential move to Spartak Moscow is on "stand by." He has urged Liverpool to make a quick approach, if they are interested in signing him.

"The deal (with Spartak) is on stand by. There are a number of issues, we are trying to see whether they happen, contract, percentage split, payment deadlines, which is the only thing that is more or less close. If Liverpool have a bid, it better be made soon," Bolzan told the Brazilian publication Globo Esporte.

Liverpool and Arsene Wenger's side are aware that any move for Luan will see them face difficulties in getting the work permit for the player. He has only made one senior appearance for Brazil and is also selected for the upcoming World-Cup qualifiers to face Ecuador and Colombia. Tite's side have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Luan's style of play has seen him being dubbed as the "new Ronaldinho" and backed to be Brazil's next star by the former Barcelona man himself. He won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.