Liverpool are considering a move in signing Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic in the summer transfer window.

According to the Sunday Times, the Reds are planning to raid the south coast club for the Serbian international, despite their failure to sign Virgil van Dijk. The centre-back was a priority target for Jurgen Klopp and the player was also keen on making a switch to Anfield.

The Saints were unhappy with the Merseyside club's alleged illegal approach in signing Van Dijk. Southampton had reported Liverpool to the Premier League. The Reds ended their pursuit in signing the Dutch international and issued an apology to his employers.

Klopp's side have expressed their interest in signing the playmaker. Tadic has a release clause of £13m ($16.5m) in his contract at St Mary's Stadium, reports the Mirror. This should make it straight forward for Liverpool in signing the 28-year-old without any complications.

Tadic was signed by former Southampton manager Ronald Koeman from Twente in 2014. Claude Puel replaced Koeman after the latter decided to join Everton. The player has "grown disillusioned" under the current Saints manager's guidance.

The Sunday Times claims that Tadic is keen on joining the former Borussia Dortmund manager at Anfield. It should be seen whether Southampton will allow the Serbian midfielder to join Liverpool.

Klopp looks to strengthen his squad for the next season as his side return to the Champions League. Any move from the Reds for Tadic will see them face competition from another Premier League club. West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is also monitoring Tadic's situation as the Hammers also plan to strengthen their attack in the summer.

Tadic has already expressed his unhappiness after Puel kept substituting him. He admitted in March that he is unaware of his long-term future at Southampton after slamming the Dutch coach.

"I am not the one who decides the future but I want to be shown more respect because of the statistics," Tadic told the Sun.

"Everyone is always asking me whether I'm injured after I get taken off. We spoke before about that and I told him a few times that but he doesn't understand. He doesn't show enough respect for me."