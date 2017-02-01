Mamadou Sakho became Liverpool's fourth January exit after he completed a temporary move to Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season on transfer deadline day.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Mamadou Sakho has joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season," a statement on the Reds' official site read.

The French defender has failed to make a single appearance with the Reds first-team this season after being frozen out by Jurgen Klopp since the start of the campaign. His exile from the team stems from his breach of club rules during Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States when he failed to turn up on time for team meetings.

Sakho has been a regular in the Liverpool U23 side making six appearances and recently insisted that he is not ready to return to France with Marseille showing interest in signing him. The Merseyside club were reportedly looking for a permanent solution for the defender, but agreed on deadline day to let him move on a temporary basis to Sam Allardyce's side, who were in desperate need for an experienced defender.

The 26-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain defender was delighted to complete the move on deadline day and revealed that he has already received calls from some Eagles players welcoming him to the club. Sakho was also confident regarding his fitness levels despite not playing for the Liverpool first-team this season.

"I very happy to sign for the club, the project is very interesting and I came for that challenge," Sakho told Palace's official site.

"We need to win a lot of games that is my main objective for the season. It is a new chapter for me and will give my best like I do always," the France international added.