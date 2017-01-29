West Ham United have confirmed they have agreed a fee of £25m ($31.4m, €29.3m) with Marseille over the sale of Dimitri Payet. Payet, 28, shocked the Hammers this month after telling manager Slaven Bilić he longer wants to play for the club.

Bilić insisted at the time the France international would not be sold but West Ham have now accepted an offer which will see them earn more than twice as much for the player they paid £10.7m for in June 2015.

A short statement released through the club's official Twitter account read: "West Ham United can confirm that a £25m fee has today been agreed for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympic de Marseille."

Payet will now travel to France to complete a medical with the Ligue 1 side ahead of the closure of the winter transfer window on Tuesday (31 January).

The Frenchman enjoyed a blistering first season in English football where he was named Hammer of the Year for the 2015-16 campaign, signing a new five-and-a-half year deal in February last year.

West Ham have already brought in a replacement for Payet having signed Robert Snodgrass from Hull City on Friday. The club are still hoping to sign a striker before the transfer window closes on Tuesday with Brentford's Scott Hogan a long-term target.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham have already seen three bids for the 24-year-old rejected but are confident of getting their man before Tuesday's deadline.

Brentford are holding out for £15m for their top scorer and manager Dean Smith believes there will be another offer from the Premier League side.

"We fear (a renewed bid for Hogan) all the time. Whether it happens or not, I don't know," Smith said following Brentford's 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

"I'm thinking already about Aston Villa on Tuesday night and Scott's in those plans. He's got a valuation which hasn't been met. Until it is then he'll remain a Brentford player."